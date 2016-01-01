Overview

Dr. Salena Zanotti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Zanotti works at Cleveland Clinic in Avon, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.