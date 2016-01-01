Dr. Salena Zanotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salena Zanotti, MD
Dr. Salena Zanotti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic36901 American Way Ste A, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 930-6200
Fairview General Hospital850 Columbia Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 930-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Salena Zanotti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Zanotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanotti has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zanotti speaks Panjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanotti.
