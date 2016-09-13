Dr. Salem George Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salem George Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Salem George Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. George Jr works at
Locations
Surgical Care Associates Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5139
Baptist Health Louisville4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-6599
First Urology, PSC1919 State St Ste 200, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 981-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I've been a patient of Dr. George since 2012. He is the one of the most caring Dr I've seen. He even returned my call after I moved to Melbourne, Fl to to discuss my condition with me. When I was told I needed surgery for a 3.6cm Aortic Aneurysm. Dr George took the time to research my file back to 2012 to find out the aneurysm hadn't changed in size since 2012 avoiding an unnecessary surgery. He also performed my fistula operation for kidney dialysis. His bedside manner was very caring.
About Dr. Salem George Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003805953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
