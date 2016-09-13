Overview

Dr. Salem George Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. George Jr works at Baptist Health Genetic Counseling in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.