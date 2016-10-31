See All Rheumatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Rheumatology
Dr. Salem Foad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Foad works at Mona Dermatology in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cincinnati Dermatology Center LLC
    7730 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-3022

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Oct 31, 2016
    His touch is so gentle but still discovers the problem
    fcs in Cincinnati, OH — Oct 31, 2016
    • Rheumatology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1821077926
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
