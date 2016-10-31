Dr. Foad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem Foad, MD
Overview
Dr. Salem Foad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Foad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Dermatology Center LLC7730 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-3022
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foad?
His touch is so gentle but still discovers the problem
About Dr. Salem Foad, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1821077926
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foad works at
Dr. Foad has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foad speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.