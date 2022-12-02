Overview

Dr. Saleha Butt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Butt works at Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.