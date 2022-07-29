Overview

Dr. Saleha Baig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Baig works at Nevada Psychiatric Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.