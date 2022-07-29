Dr. Saleha Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleha Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saleha Baig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Psychiatric Clinic4570 S Eastern Ave Ste C27, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 365-9006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?
With my experience, Dr B has been a kind & most of all a caring Dr. She has always met my needs & I am grateful for that.
About Dr. Saleha Baig, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902857907
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.