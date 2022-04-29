Overview

Dr. Saleh Parvez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Griffin Memorial Hospital



Dr. Parvez works at Silver Lining Psychiatry in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.