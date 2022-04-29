Dr. Saleh Parvez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parvez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleh Parvez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saleh Parvez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Griffin Memorial Hospital
Dr. Parvez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ Behavioral Ctr Crossroads Hosp2500 Discovery Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 275-2203
-
2
Silver Lining Psychiatry3554 W Orange Country Club Dr Ste 110, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 395-9320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parvez?
Dr Parvez is very caring. I would say his expertise is in medication. I have almost no symptoms on my medications.
About Dr. Saleh Parvez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali and Bengali
- 1568491629
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvez works at
Dr. Parvez has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parvez speaks Bengali and Bengali.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parvez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parvez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.