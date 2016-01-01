Overview

Dr. Saleh Elwir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elwir works at Liver Consultants Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.