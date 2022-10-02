Overview

Dr. Saleemah Fahmi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Fahmi works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Desoto, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.