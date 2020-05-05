Overview

Dr. Saleem Zafar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Zafar works at Mercy Cancer Center in Oregon, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.