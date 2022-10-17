Overview

Dr. Saleem Sajid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Sthwstn Med Ctr



Dr. Sajid works at Elizabethtown Rheumatology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.