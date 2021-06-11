Overview

Dr. Saleem Mallick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mallick works at Heart Consultants North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Paris, TX and Sunnyvale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.