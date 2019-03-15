Dr. Saleem Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saleem Awan, MD
Overview
Dr. Saleem Awan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Awan works at
Locations
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 646-2550
Vinod S Shah MD Sc3305 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 645-1984
Aurora Surgery Centers LLC9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 246-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
he help me when no other would, I am greatful for him
About Dr. Saleem Awan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
