Overview

Dr. Saleem Awan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Awan works at ST LUKES MEDICAL CENTER in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.