Dr. Saleem Akbar, MD
Dr. Saleem Akbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Greenhill Clinic P.A.1105 Central Expy N Ste 2230, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 547-0650
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saleem Akbar is one of the best PHYSICIAN I ever met. Very experienced I very much trust him. God bless him.
About Dr. Saleem Akbar, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar works at
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.