Dr. Salar Deldar, MD
Overview
Dr. Salar Deldar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in King City, CA. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Deldar works at
Locations
Mee Memorial Hospital King City Clinic210 Canal St, King City, CA 93930 Directions (831) 385-7100Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Rehabilitation & Pain1010 Cass St Ste D3, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 275-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have a back with deteriorating disc disease. I have had 2 fusions. Dr. Deldar has done wonders in reducing my back pain. His care have allowed me to maintain a fairly active lifestyle. He is caring and has a wonderful office staff. Right now an ablation on my back seems to be quite successful. It usually works for up to 6 months. I am so happy to be under his care. He is a wonderful doctor and so happy i found him.
About Dr. Salar Deldar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Stanford University
- Princeton Med Ctr
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- University of California At Berkeley
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
