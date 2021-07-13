See All Pain Medicine Doctors in King City, CA
Dr. Salar Deldar, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Salar Deldar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in King City, CA. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Deldar works at Mee Memorial Clinic in King City, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mee Memorial Hospital King City Clinic
    210 Canal St, King City, CA 93930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 385-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Pacific Rehabilitation & Pain
    1010 Cass St Ste D3, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 275-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 13, 2021
    I have a back with deteriorating disc disease. I have had 2 fusions. Dr. Deldar has done wonders in reducing my back pain. His care have allowed me to maintain a fairly active lifestyle. He is caring and has a wonderful office staff. Right now an ablation on my back seems to be quite successful. It usually works for up to 6 months. I am so happy to be under his care. He is a wonderful doctor and so happy i found him.
    Carol McNutt — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Salar Deldar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1578799193
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Princeton Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salar Deldar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deldar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deldar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deldar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deldar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deldar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Deldar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deldar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deldar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deldar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

