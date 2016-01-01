Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salama Salama, MD
Overview
Dr. Salama Salama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Progressive Hematology and Oncology Pllc705 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 382-4378
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salama Salama, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073592226
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salama has seen patients for Bronchospasm, Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.