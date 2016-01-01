Overview

Dr. Salama Salama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Salama works at Progressive Hematology and Oncology PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchospasm, Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.