Dr. Salam Rajjoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salam Rajjoub, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Locations
American Lung Care700 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 848-2040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an expert at his field. He answered all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Salam Rajjoub, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- DC General Hospital
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajjoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajjoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajjoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajjoub has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajjoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajjoub speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajjoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajjoub.
