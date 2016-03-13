See All Psychiatrists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Salahuddin Syed, MD

Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Salahuddin Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Syed works at Champaign Dental Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol Withdrawal, Opioid Withdrawal and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-8090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Treatment frequency



Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salahuddin Syed, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1891997870
    Education & Certifications

    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salahuddin Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at Champaign Dental Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Syed’s profile.

    Dr. Syed has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal, Opioid Withdrawal and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.