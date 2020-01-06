See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Baqai works at Salahuddin A. Baqai, M.D., D.C.H. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Salahuddin A. Baqai, M.D., D.C.H.
    4440 Brockton Ave Ste 430, Riverside, CA 92501 (951) 364-0806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Cholesterol Screening
Hypothyroidism
Obesity

Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Thyroid Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2020
    Dr. Baqai is the best! He was the pediatrician for all of my children until they became adults. He is knowledgable and caring. He treats you and your children like family. Bertha and Sophia, who run his office, are amazing. We've always been able to get appointments quickly and have received excellent care. Highly recommend!
    Yvette H. — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1114939022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    London, England
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Diploma Child Health
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Texas, Galveston School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    King Edward Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salahuddin Baqai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baqai is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Baqai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baqai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Baqai works at Salahuddin A. Baqai, M.D., D.C.H. in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baqai's profile.

    Dr. Baqai speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baqai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baqai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baqai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baqai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

