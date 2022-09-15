See All Nephrologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sonbol works at Champaign Dental Group in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Moorpark, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thousand Oaks Dialysis
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7775
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    30730 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 707-7834
  3. 3
    Moorpark Dialysis
    883 Patriot Dr Ste C, Moorpark, CA 93021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 517-1442
  4. 4
    California Kidney Medical Group Inc
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 496-6051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sonbol?

    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr Sonbol is kind and respectful. He takes time to explain and to listen to what you have to say. I never feel rushed and feel free to ask questions that get answered. He is very knowledgeable about all my medical needs. I would feel very confident recommending Dr Sonbol
    Theresa Haas — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sonbol to family and friends

    Dr. Sonbol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sonbol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD.

    About Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922008119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Case Western Res U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonbol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonbol has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonbol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonbol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.