Dr. Sonbol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD
Overview
Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Thousand Oaks Dialysis375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7775
Champaign Dental Group30730 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (818) 707-7834
Moorpark Dialysis883 Patriot Dr Ste C, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 517-1442
California Kidney Medical Group Inc227 W Janss Rd Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-6051
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sonbol is kind and respectful. He takes time to explain and to listen to what you have to say. I never feel rushed and feel free to ask questions that get answered. He is very knowledgeable about all my medical needs. I would feel very confident recommending Dr Sonbol
About Dr. Salah Sonbol, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- St Luke's Med Ctr
- Case Western Res U
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonbol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonbol has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sonbol speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonbol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonbol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.