Overview

Dr. Salah Qureshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.