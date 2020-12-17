Dr. Salaam Alobeidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alobeidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salaam Alobeidy, MD
Overview
Dr. Salaam Alobeidy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Galloway, NJ. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Locations
American Sleep/Pulmonary Medcn54 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 4, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-0056
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center1925 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Directions (609) 344-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Alobeidy for about 5 years. My COPD was caused by extensive radiation treatments for a tumor in my chest. At first, I found him cold and more interested in his computer than I. I was very wrong as I learned over the years. He and his office personnel have been unbelievable in the help and treatment I've received. I owe them for a life worth living.
About Dr. Salaam Alobeidy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1760573513
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Gen Hosp
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Anatomic Pathology and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alobeidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alobeidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alobeidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alobeidy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alobeidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alobeidy speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Alobeidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alobeidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alobeidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alobeidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.