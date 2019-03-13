See All Orthodontists in Concord, NC
Dr. Sal Zammitti, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.5 (249)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sal Zammitti, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Concord, NC. 

Dr. Zammitti works at Zammitti Orthodontics in Concord, NC with other offices in Davidson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concord Office
    10040 Edison Square Dr NW Ste 104, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 672-5462
    Davidson Office
    130 Harbour Place Dr Ste 180, Davidson, NC 28036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 443-1030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Crossbite
Dental Brace
Ceramic Dental Braces
Crossbite
Dental Brace

Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Incognito™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
MTM® No-Trace Braces Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Retainers Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 249 ratings
    Patient Ratings (249)
    5 Star
    (194)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sal Zammitti, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336285220
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sal Zammitti, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zammitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zammitti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zammitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    249 patients have reviewed Dr. Zammitti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zammitti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zammitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zammitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

