Dr. Sal Wambsgans, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Wambsgans works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

