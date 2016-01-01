Overview

Dr. Sal Sarmiento, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sarmiento works at New Horizon Counseling in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.