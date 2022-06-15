Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laforgia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Bay Dermatology780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr LaFirgia is very thorough in his exam; found small basal cell and removed. Also found larger cancer and sent me to UPenn for excision. Thankfully, after both excisions and clear edges, the the 2 surgical areas have remained cancer free!
About Dr. Sal Laforgia, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861579831
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laforgia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laforgia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laforgia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laforgia has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laforgia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Laforgia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laforgia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laforgia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laforgia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.