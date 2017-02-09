Dr. Sal Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sal Fazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Sal Fazio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fazio works at
Locations
-
1
Ross Valley Medical Clinic Hha97 San Marin Dr, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 899-7802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazio?
I've been seeing Dr. Fazio for 15 years now and I can't imagine working with another doctor. He's knowledgable, caring, friendly and has a very collaborative style.
About Dr. Sal Fazio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174601769
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazio works at
Dr. Fazio speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.