Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD
Dr. Saksith Smithason, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chulalongkorn University and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Promedica Physicians Eye Care1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Paramount
I have several issues in my lumbar spine, but had surgery for the most urgent at the time. My previous neurosurgeon dropped me when he got upset that my insurance would not cover the repairs to the extent he insisted upon. One of the ladies in his office (protecting her identity, as I didn't get permission from her to post it) took it upon herself to find a surgeon to replace him when he quit and left me hanging. She made the appointment with Dr. Smithason and got everything approved in a very short time so I could have relief from the excruciating pain from a pinched nerve in my lumbar spine area. She went above and beyond. The doc was knowledgeable and very kind and caring. I live about an hour away, but would make that trip over and over to have them care for me. Wonderful doctor and staff!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Prasart Neurological Institute
- Ratchaburi Hospital
- Chulalongkorn University
- Neurosurgery
