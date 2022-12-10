See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Khan works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center
    4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 732-4638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700240215
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khan works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

