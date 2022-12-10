Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 732-4638
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't remember the last time I felt like a Dr. actually took the time to listen with care, have an actual conversation and to explain things with such kindness and empathy. She always made me feel like she cared about what was happening and finding a solution. I never felt like she was just checking boxes before she moved on to the next patient as I feel most commonly these days
About Dr. Sakiba Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.