Dr. Sakib Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sakib Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sakib Qureshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 892-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
After seeing around 20 drs for my unexplained illness, this was 1 of the first times I actually left the drs office not in tears. I don’t know which part to write about 1st bc both of these are equally important to me. 1: Dr. Qureshi didn’t dismiss my issues as me making them up & he didn’t just say “ok your symptoms don’t fit in these boxes so that’s it, bye”. He looked through my records & came up w 1 plan, & if that didn’t yield results then he had a backup plan, & then another. I don’t generally get that from the drs I’ve seen so that was really nice for me. 2: He was VERY empathetic. While he did tell me there was a chance he couldn’t help me bc unfortunately my illness may fall in the crack of the unknown by drs right now (which I appreciated & knew), he was very supportive of all that I’ve gone through & continue to go through. Being 34 yrs old & having an invisible, no-name illness has been VERY difficult. This was ALMOST just as comforting as him finding a cause/cure.
About Dr. Sakib Qureshi, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215105051
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.