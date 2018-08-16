Dr. Sakher Albadarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albadarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sakher Albadarin, MD
Dr. Sakher Albadarin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Mid America Gastro Intestinal Consultants P C.4321 Washington St Ste 5600, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 561-2000
Stanley N. Brand M.d. P.A.5701 W 119th St Ste 249, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (816) 561-2000
St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2040
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Albadarin was great! Very friendly and concerned with my issues. I am very satisfied with the service and care I received . His nurse and anesthesiologist were very friendly and caring as well . Everyone made me feel very comfortable. I received a high level of care and respect and would definitely go back if I need to. I recommend this Dr and his staff to anyone.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1750670568
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Albadarin has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albadarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
