Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakeba Issa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sakeba Issa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Stat Cardiologist2425 W 22nd St Ste 209, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 491-1900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 7:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Issa is informative and caring. She spends time with the patients, tries to get to know their concerns, and is always striving for the best care available.
About Dr. Sakeba Issa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164475505
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Issa works at
