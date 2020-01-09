Overview

Dr. Sakeba Issa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Issa works at Stat Cardiologist in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.