Dr. Saka Kazeem, MD
Dr. Saka Kazeem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Parkslope Physicians326 7Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 965-1234Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Kazeem has been my Endo since I diagnosised with 2 Diabetes. He is tops in hs field, I told him i wanted to be off medication by the time I was 55. He worked with me and challenged me to stay the course as a result I came off meds when I was 55 I am now 59 with an ACI averging 5.5-5.8. Yes it was and is hard work but before of Dr Zakeem i was able to do it.
About Dr. Saka Kazeem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1922057397
- Univ Ibadan
Dr. Kazeem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazeem has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Goiter and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazeem speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazeem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazeem.
