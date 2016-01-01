Dr. Saju Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saju Rajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Saju Rajan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (216) 353-0097
Ohio Cancer Specialists1125 Aspira Ct, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 504-0244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saju Rajan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770854325
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
