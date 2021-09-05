Overview

Dr. Sajjad Akhtar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University.



Dr. Akhtar works at Clearview Ophthalmology, Richmond Hill, NY in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.