Dr. Sajjad Akhtar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajjad Akhtar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University.
Locations
Clearview Ophthalmology PC11704 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 728-3606
Clearview Ophthalmology2519 35th St Ste Cf, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-3606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sajjad Akhtar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1912919457
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhtar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
