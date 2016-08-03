Overview

Dr. Sajiv Gugneja, MD is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI.



Dr. Gugneja works at Consultants in Dermatology, PLLC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.