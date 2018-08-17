Overview

Dr. Sajish Jacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at USMD Arlington South Specialty Care Clinic in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.