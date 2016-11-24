Dr. Sajini Varghese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajini Varghese, DO
Dr. Sajini Varghese, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4330
- 2 20232 Ennis Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 645-3332
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
She is the perfect balance of professionalism, knowledge , kindness and warmth. I can never thank her and Healthcare Commons enough for their care.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1427196641
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
