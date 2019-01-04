Dr. Sajid Surve, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Surve, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sajid Surve, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb! On time. Fully engaged and encourages questions and gives understandable answers. Concentrats on the patient, body, mind and spirit. Honours the patients POV, in my case a geriatric age group.
About Dr. Sajid Surve, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Surve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.