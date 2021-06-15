Overview

Dr. Sajid Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollis, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Malik works at Malik Eye Care in Hollis, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.