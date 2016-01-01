Dr. Hafeez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajid Hafeez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajid Hafeez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Behavioral Center2500 Discovery Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 281-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafeez?
About Dr. Sajid Hafeez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225083389
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafeez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafeez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Dr. Hafeez has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafeez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hafeez speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafeez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafeez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafeez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafeez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.