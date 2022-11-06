Dr. Sajid Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sajid Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Cardiology Consultants8830 Long Point Rd Ste 507, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 930-1995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Sajid Ali, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1750693248
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Health
- St. John hospital and medical center
- Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.