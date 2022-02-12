Dr. Sajid Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajid Ahmed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Oncology, LLC1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-8780
-
2
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1454
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahmed is a very genuine, caring, heart to heart kind of doctor. He takes the time to know you externally and internally to give you a very well-rounded and respectful quality of treatment. He not only knew me and my physical ailments but he also took the time to invest in the concerns and emotional needs of my family. He made us feel welcomed and assured. He is a doctor that listens with his heart and not just his ears. He is stern but steady. He has a method to his ways of doing things that create an overall assurance that you’re going to get the best possible treatment that he can provide to the Best of his abilities. With over 10 years of having been treated by Dr Ahmed, I’ll say he is The Best doctor ever!
About Dr. Sajid Ahmed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497858591
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Westchester Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
