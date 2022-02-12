Overview

Dr. Sajid Ahmed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Ahmed works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - Center for Surgical Breast Care in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.