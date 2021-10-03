Overview

Dr. Saji Koshy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Koshy works at AdventHealth Medical Group - Digestive Health Institite in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.