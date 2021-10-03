See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tampa, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Saji Koshy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saji Koshy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Koshy works at AdventHealth Medical Group - Digestive Health Institite in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Tampa
    13901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 615-7620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 03, 2021
    Dr. Koshy is the best! I’m so sad that I’m leaving the area and have to find a new endocrinologist. He explained my disorder well, he always took his time with me, he helped me manage my care until we found the correct maintenance dose for my condition, and he listened to my symptoms. Finding an endocrinologist who does more than simply look at numbers and has a friendly and caring office staff is huge!
    About Dr. Saji Koshy, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1982623286
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center Program
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    • Gandhi Medical College
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
