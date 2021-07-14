Dr. Sajeev Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajeev Menon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajeev Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Madurai-Kamaraj University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Menon works at
Locations
-
1
Olathe Health20805 W 151st St Ste 224, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 372-6397
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menon?
Hello there, Dr. Mennon is the best best doctor Ive had. Diagnosed with stage 3 thyroid cancer, helped me balnce my hormones due to thyroid removal. I miss him and if I could back to him I would.
About Dr. Sajeev Menon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1811988819
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska School of Medicine
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Madurai-Kamaraj University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.