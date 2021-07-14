Overview

Dr. Sajeev Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Madurai-Kamaraj University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Menon works at Olathe Health in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.