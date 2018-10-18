Overview

Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.