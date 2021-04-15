Dr. Sajeev Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajeev Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajeev Anand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
-
1
Sajeev Anand LLC7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 500, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
From the nurses to the front desk Ms. Nadia, everyone is so welcoming & pleasant. Dr. Anand takes his time to explain your labs & results to you. He makes sure that his consultation is understood before you walk out of his office. Dr. Anand answered my numerous questions without hesitating or rushing through it. I recommend coming here to get a thorough examination, you want be disappointed you visited!
About Dr. Sajeev Anand, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194816017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anand speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.