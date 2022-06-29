Overview

Dr. Sajeet Sawhney, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Sawhney works at Champaign Dental Group in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA, Westminster, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.