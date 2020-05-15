Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD
Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton701 NW 13th St # 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
What can i say besides him being one of the most caring doctor's you would ever encounter mentally or physically. A great professional. I trust this doctor with my life. Just love this doctor and human being. Regards Louis L Deerfield Beach, Florida
About Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972533685
- Foothills Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Frankford Hospital
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Dr. Chowdhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chowdhary using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chowdhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhary has seen patients for Migraine and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhary.
