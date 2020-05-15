Overview

Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Chowdhary works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

