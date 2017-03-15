Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajal Bose, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajal Bose, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN.
Dr. Bose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valle Vista Health System65 Airport Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 883-5320
-
2
Valle Vista Health System898 E Main St, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 887-1348
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bose?
I have been seeing Dr. Bose for 10 years or better now. Every 3 months like clock Work. He is really easy to talk to and does not judge me. I suggest seeing him if looking for someone who cares about his patients. The waiting period is a bit slow, but they manage as good as they can.
About Dr. Sajal Bose, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1932126901
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bose accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose works at
Dr. Bose has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bose speaks Bengali.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.