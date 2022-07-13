Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Specialists11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 642-2222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
After my initial consultation with Dr. Hasan, I knew exactly what to expect for Lasix eye surgery. On the actual day of my surgery, Dr. Hasan explained once again what the" game plan' would be-his words used. I am very pleased one week later. I highly recommend Miada's clinical if you are seeking excellent and quality care. Thank you!
About Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427048271
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.